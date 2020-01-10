Global  

5th Ward Weebie Dead - New Orleans Rapper & Bounce Pioneer Dies at 42

Just Jared Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
5th Ward Weebie has sadly passed away at the age of 42. The New Orleans rapper and Bounce music pioneer – whose real name is Jerome Cosey – died of complications after a heart attack, WWL-TV reported on Thursday (January 9). 5th Ward Weebie rose to fame in the 1990s, going on to collaborate with [...]
