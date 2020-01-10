Global  

50 Cent: I Told Eminem to Say Nothing to Nick Cannon Over Diss Tracks

AceShowbiz Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The 'Candy Shop' rapper spills his part in diffusing the feud between the 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker and 'The Masked Singer' host sparked by the Slim Shady's insult at Mariah Carey on 'Lord Above' track.
