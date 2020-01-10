Global  

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Well-crafted Bollywood extravaganza (IANS Review; Rating: * * *)

Sify Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior'; Cast: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny; Direction: Om Raut; Rating: * * * (three stars)
News video: Ajay Devgn talks about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & his 29 years in Bollywood

Ajay Devgn talks about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & his 29 years in Bollywood 08:34

 Ajay Devgn talks about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & his 29 years in Bollywood #ajaydevgn #kajol #tanhaji #tseries #saifalikhan #bollywood

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan on their characters in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' [Video]Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan on their characters in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Said Ali Khan and the cast of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' at trailer launch event.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:51Published


Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie review - Well-crafted Bollywood extravaganza

If commercial cinema is largely about impressing with visual delight, the unapologetically larger-than-life "Tanhaji" manages to craft the right spectacular...
Zee News

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's Twitter review

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer the highly anticipated 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has got released at the theatres today. The historic tale is...
IndiaTimes

indiacom

India.com Read on to know the review of Tanhaji featuring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, and Luke Kenny amo… https://t.co/pQd9DbK0Qi 4 minutes ago

99allout

inder kumar RT @editorbharathi: A slim %age wl c red at the mention of saffron or bhagwa. But take it from me, #Tanhaji is a winner. @ajaydevgn & @itsK… 13 minutes ago

shiningindnews

Shining India News Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie review – Well-crafted Bollywood extravaganza https://t.co/S2xVPHNFpJ https://t.co/yXD1utdV9a 21 minutes ago

Samandapperuma

ADLover RT @Bollyhungama: #TanhajiReview: #TANHAJITHEUNSUNGWARRIOR is an entertaining and paisa-vasool film that would be loved by the masses as we… 28 minutes ago

YuvNewsOfficial

Yuv News Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Well-crafted Bollywood extravaganza (IANS Review; Rating: * * *) -… https://t.co/fMEYw20S6p 28 minutes ago

Bollywood_Pub

Bollywood Pub #Tanhaji #TanhajiReview - Well-crafted Bollywood extravaganza. https://t.co/BEQex5nQVL https://t.co/F8MKZiJ13e 1 hour ago

GetNewsd

Newsd Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior review: Well-crafted Bollywood extravaganza #TanhajiTheUnsungWarriror… https://t.co/aa0hW9GW8r 1 hour ago

IndiaPost_News

India Post #Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Well-crafted #Bollywood extravaganza - https://t.co/dP1oCvsZEw Get your news featured… https://t.co/IHrOilAkpE 1 hour ago

