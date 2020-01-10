Global  

British Airways misplaces Sonam Kapoor's bags twice in a month

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Actress Sonam Kapoor has claimed that British Airways misplaced her luggage twice in one month. The actress has accused the airline of "terrible service" and "terrible mismanagement". On Thursday afternoon, Sonam tweeted: "This is the third time ive travelled @British_Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I...
