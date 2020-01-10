British Airways misplaces Sonam Kapoor's bags twice in a month
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Actress Sonam Kapoor has claimed that British Airways misplaced her luggage twice in one month. The actress has accused the airline of "terrible service" and "terrible mismanagement". On Thursday afternoon, Sonam tweeted: "This is the third time ive travelled @British_Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I...
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor has claimed that British Airways misplaced her luggage twice in one month. The actress has accused the airline of... Sify Also reported by •Bollywood Life •IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Tweets about this
khas khabar Sonam Kapoor is furious after British Airways misplaces her bags twice in a month
https://t.co/wkXrFvubjk… https://t.co/vgmfnbQVRc 1 week ago