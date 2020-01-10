Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Birthday Special: Hrithik Roshan is more than a Greek God and these films are proof

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Birthday Special: Hrithik Roshan is more than a Greek God and these films are proof2020 marks the beginning of a new decade and 20 years of Hrithik Roshan in the Hindi Cinema. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai became an overnight rage and Roshan transformed from a stranger to a Superstar. There hasn't been and will not be a bigger debut than his, at least not in our lifetimes. Varun Dhawan said in an interview Roshan is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hrithik Roshan To Play Lord Krishna With Deepika As Draupadi In Mahabharata Movie? [Video]Hrithik Roshan To Play Lord Krishna With Deepika As Draupadi In Mahabharata Movie?

Hrithik Roshan will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Mahabharata playing the role of Lord Krishna. Watch the video to know more

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 05:05Published

Hrithik feeds Deepika Padukone chocolate cake [Video]Hrithik feeds Deepika Padukone chocolate cake

Actress Deepika Padukone recently had a fan moment when Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan fed her a chocolate cake with his

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Filmy Friday: Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2 and War justifies the box office mettle of birthday boy Hrithik Roshan – here's how

Hrithik Roshan enjoyed a phenomenal 2019, with both of his films Super 30 and War turning out to be money-spinners at the ticket windows. HR enjoys a huge...
Bollywood Life

HBD Hrithik: Fans pour love & wishes for him

Hrithik Roshan has come a long way in Bollywood. The actress marked his debut with 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai...' in 2000 and the film was an instant hit. The actor...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JatinHRX

JATINHRX RT @friendskick: #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan #HrithikRoshan A Classy Stylsih Actor wth Stupendous Artistry. Dancing King from no where to K… 1 hour ago

friendskick

Friendskick #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan #HrithikRoshan A Classy Stylsih Actor wth Stupendous Artistry. Dancing King from no whe… https://t.co/LUDVkVfSWw 2 hours ago

m_nadeemqureshi

Nadeem Qureshi RT @HrithikInspires: Happy Birthday @iHrithik its an absolute honour, pleasure and joy to be your fan. Here's our birthday tribute titled "… 5 hours ago

swethacp3

swethacp Excitement and greetings from hrithik roshan and his big talks on some of his special moments in his filmy career.… https://t.co/tr55vHOTtA 8 hours ago

idabbu

Subhajit Dey RT @iRimiHR: Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai's 20th year Celebration, HRFC KOLKATA presents you the special screening… 4 days ago

iHrithik_10

Hrithik Roshan The Greek God RT @tanay_dutta: Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai's 20th year Celebration, HRFC KOLKATA presents you the special scree… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.