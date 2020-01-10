Global  

Meghan Markle Returns to Canada Without Prince Harry Amidst Royal Family Drama

E! Online Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle is back on Canadian soil. A source tells E! News the former actress has returned to Canada to be with son Archie Harrison after spending just three days in the United...
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Away From Royal Duties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Away From Royal Duties 01:45

 Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family. According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming..

Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family [Video]Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family

Kate Middleton isn't just kicking back and relaxing after joining the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge has a variety of duties that she carries out while also being a mother to her three..

Buckingham Palace responds to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's exit: 'These are complicated issues'

Buckingham Palace has responded to the shocking news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stepping down "senior members" of the British royal family. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldE! OnlineUSATODAY.comNew Zealand Herald

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step down as 'senior' members of Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step down as 'senior' members of Royal FamilyThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a statement saying they will 'work to become financially independent' and split their time between the UK and North...
Wales Online

