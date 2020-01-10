Global  

Salma Hayek says her 'big butt' ripped her 2003 Oscars gown, and Renée Zellweger saved the day

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Salma Hayek owed thanks to her close pal and fellow actress Renée Zellweger after the two were nominated for the same Academy Award 15 years ago and Zellweger swooped in to help Hayek, who was having dress troubles.
