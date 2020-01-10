Global  

'77 Sunset Strip' Star Edd Byrnes Died at Santa Monica Home

AceShowbiz Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The actor, who was also known for his role as National Bandstand dance-off host Vince Fontaine on 'Grease', was 87 at the time of his passing on January 8.
'Grease' and '77 Sunset Strip' Star Edd Byrnes Dead at 87

Edd Byrnes, who became famous acting in movies like "Grease" and iconic TV shows like "77 Sunset Strip" is dead. Byrnes died unexpectedly Wednesday at his Santa...
TMZ.com

'Sunset Strip,' 'Grease' Star Edd Byrnes Dead at 87


Extra

