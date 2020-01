🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸PatriotCheryl, M.A., CHT RT @rebrokerjoe: This 🤡 voted with The Dimms to prevent the President from protecting Americans! Trump ally and GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz comes… 1 minute ago Godzilla 🇺🇸1776🇮🇱 RT @Nationalist_KAG: Matt Gaetz is very important to our movement and President Trump, he is a big ally. But the vote he just placed is asi… 3 minutes ago IRTEZA RT @mkraju: Staunch Trump ally Matt Gaetz spoke to Trump before breaking ranks and supporting war powers resolution that passed the House.… 6 minutes ago debbie yoon RT @brat2381: I DID NOT see this coming! OMG...y’all check on me later. Trump ally and GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz comes out in strong support o… 7 minutes ago