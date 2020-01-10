Lucas Keller Here's a mouthful -- Client and friend Sir Nolan's single co-written / produced with Selena Gomez drops tonight, ch… https://t.co/pq4nwEWZ8Y 3 seconds ago ᅠᅠ RT @metacritic: Selena Gomez 's Rare drops tomorrow: https://t.co/W7IqrT0kTH #SelenaGomez EW: "For all its heavy messaging, lightness actu… 9 minutes ago Luca Forzin It’s almost here. Selena Gomez is about to release her new album, but before ‘Rare’ drops, she’s holding an album r… https://t.co/mfIFCNB3hD 16 minutes ago kristoferkawas Selena Gomez Drops New Album 'Rare': All the Lyrics Fans Think Are About Justin Bieber The singer released her thir… https://t.co/X1gaMFFbSj 16 minutes ago MEAWW Entertainment Selena Gomez drops new album 'Rare' and fans are already drooling over the long-awaited treat #Rare @selenagomez https://t.co/RZukvu767T 17 minutes ago voiceofthehwy Selena Gomez Drops New Album 'Rare': All the Lyrics Fans Think Are About Justin Bieber https://t.co/yjvszZ1YWc https://t.co/MzqL5SSpia 1 hour ago Anette Fekete Selena Gomez Drops New Album ‘Rare’ – Stream, Download, & Listen! https://t.co/le9kt0tC7z via @JustJaredJr 1 hour ago thenationroar Selena Gomez drops new album 'Rare' and fans are already drooling over the long-awaited treat -… https://t.co/wsqgLuDCaK 1 hour ago