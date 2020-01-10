Selena Gomez Drops New Album 'Rare' - Stream, Download, & Listen!
Friday, 10 January 2020 () This is not a drill – Selena Gomez has released her brand-new album Rare! The singer shared her latest project with fans on Friday (January 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez Rare, Selena‘s third album, features 13 songs including “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” The album [...]
Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health Journey in New Interview. Speaking with 'WSJ. Magazine,' Gomez says the right therapy and medication gave her a "breakthrough.". I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about...
Oh no! Some stores have already put Selena Gomez‘s album on their shelves! While Rare isn’t scheduled to be released for another two days, it has already... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Billboard.com •Just Jared •AceShowbiz •E! Online
Singer Selena Gomez says there are perks to being single. Gomez's first new album in four years debuts Friday called Rare. The title track off that album, Lose... Bollywood Life Also reported by •Just Jared •E! Online •TMZ.com
