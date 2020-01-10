Chris Rock Runs a Crime Family in New 'Fargo' Season 4 Trailer

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Chris Rock appears on stage with co-star Jason Schwartzman while discussing their series Fargo at the 2020 Winter TCA Tour on Thursday (January 9) at The Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. The guys were joined at the event by co-stars Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Emyri Crutchfield, and Jack Huston, as well as series creator Noah [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published Fargo Season 4 02:34 Fargo Season 4 Trailer (HD) Chris Rock series Season four of Fargo is set in 1950, at the end of two American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the U.S. at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York and Chicago — and...