Chris Rock Runs a Crime Family in New 'Fargo' Season 4 Trailer
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Chris Rock appears on stage with co-star Jason Schwartzman while discussing their series Fargo at the 2020 Winter TCA Tour on Thursday (January 9) at The Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. The guys were joined at the event by co-stars Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Emyri Crutchfield, and Jack Huston, as well as series creator Noah [...]
Fargo Season 4 Trailer (HD) Chris Rock series
Season four of Fargo is set in 1950, at the end of two American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the U.S. at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York and Chicago — and...
