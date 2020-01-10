Global  

Selena Gomez: 'Rare' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The wait is over – Selena Gomez‘s new album Rare is out now! The 27-year-old singer dropped the highly anticipated album on Friday (January 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez Rare, Selena‘s third album, features 13 songs including “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” The album is [...]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health Journey in New Interview

Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health Journey in New Interview 01:11

 Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health Journey in New Interview. Speaking with 'WSJ. Magazine,' Gomez says the right therapy and medication gave her a "breakthrough.". I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

10 Artists With Albums Scheduled for Release in 2020 [Video]10 Artists With Albums Scheduled for Release in 2020

10 Artists With Albums Scheduled for Release in 2020. With 2019 finally behind us, it’s time to look forward to all the new music expected in the new year. . Here are 10 artists who are scheduled to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

Taylor Swift won't forgive anyone who hurts friend Selena Gomez [Video]Taylor Swift won't forgive anyone who hurts friend Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift won't forgive anyone who hurts her friend Selena Gomez, insisting she will "always have her back".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Selena Gomez's New Album 'Rare' Accidentally Put On Store Shelves Early

Oh no! Some stores have already put Selena Gomez‘s album on their shelves! While Rare isn’t scheduled to be released for another two days, it has already...
Just Jared Jr

Selena Gomez is Throwing a 'Rare' Album Release Party and You Are All Invited

Selena Gomez is gearing up to release her eagerly anticipated third studio album, Rare, later this week and you are all invited to the party. Gomez...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

Purpletwilight

Adaline 💎 RT @bethdoesbeauty: 💜 Like, RT & reply to this tweet with #LupusAwareness for a chance to win 1 of 2 Selena Gomez #Rare album prizes 💜 http… 3 seconds ago

electrocbounce

Electric Bounce Stream Selena Gomez’s Super Personal New Album, RARE, https://t.co/rqdGXXwOq6 4 seconds ago

Cattyrodriguez3

cαтнerιɴe ✨ RT @billboard: .@selenagomez’s new album, #Rare, is officially here! 💕 Listen to full LP below. #RareOutNow https://t.co/MCDiRpj10b 6 seconds ago

MerrilleeAzalea

Bebe Rexha is my Angel #Rexhar #Azalean RT @BebeRexhaTours: Selena Gomez’s new album “Rare”, features a song written by Bebe! Listen to “Crowded Room” here! https://t.co/JXaJSp… 6 seconds ago

Wuaraguao

IM SO RARE | Red Velvet Best Idol Group Alive RT @mainpopgirI: Selena Gomez’s “Rare” is now the #1 album in more than 55 countries (iTunes) around the world. It has only been a few min… 17 seconds ago

DancingWtDemons

Dancing with demons RT @ELLEmagazine: What Selena Gomez's Rare Album Lyrics Reveal About How She Healed After Justin Bieber #RareOutNow https://t.co/mMCqnYeWzh 21 seconds ago

sgomezbabe

RARE RT @Genius: selena gomez linked up with 6LACK and kid cudi on her latest album #RARE https://t.co/usVIXb06YA 25 seconds ago

ExposingSMG

A. RT @ExposingSMGblog: Selena Gomez Releases Anticipated "Rare" Album: A Journey About Getting Over Justin Bieber and Finding Herself (Review… 1 minute ago

