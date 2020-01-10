Selena Gomez: 'Rare' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!
Friday, 10 January 2020 () The wait is over – Selena Gomez‘s new album Rare is out now! The 27-year-old singer dropped the highly anticipated album on Friday (January 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez Rare, Selena‘s third album, features 13 songs including “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” The album is [...]
