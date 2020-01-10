Global  

From Thor to Fleabag, stars dig deep for Australian bushfire relief

Japan Today Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Social media stars and sporting champions are splashing the cash for Australian bushfire relief efforts and urging fans to do the same. Twenty-six people have died since the…
News video: Kylie Jenner reportedly donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief

Kylie Jenner reportedly donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief 00:50

 Kylie Jenner has reportedly pledged to donate $1 million dollars to aid Australia's bushfire relief efforts after facing backlash for an insensitive fashion post.

Royal Navy pilot speaks about his role in Australia bush fire evacuations [Video]Royal Navy pilot speaks about his role in Australia bush fire evacuations

Courtesy: Royal Navy A Royal Navy helicopter pilot has helped evacuate people trapped by the bush fires in Australia. Lieutenant Commander Nick Grimmer, 35, from Great Yarmouth, is currently flying..

Pink donates $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief effort [Video]Pink donates $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief effort

Pink has pledged $500,000 dollars to help those in Australia affected by bushfires ravaging the country.

Ellen DeGeneres Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts

The '*Ellen DeGeneres* Show' host hopes to raise $5 million in the online crowdfunding page to help relief efforts in Australia amid the devastating bushfire.
AceShowbiz

Australian sport rallies behind bushfire relief

Australian sports stars, sparked in part by a call to action from tennis player Nick Kyrgios, have rallied to raise funds in support of relief and recovery...
Reuters

Amirot7Jahan

Kulsoom Jahan From Thor to Fleabag, stars dig deep for Australian bushfire relief https://t.co/uusWzECL1y via @FRANCE24 2 hours ago

qatarday

Qatar Day Social media stars and sporting champions are splashing the cash for Australian bushfire relief efforts and urging… https://t.co/ctARrnLxWN 2 hours ago

SuryaSwaran

surya RT @malaymail: From ‘Thor’ to ‘Fleabag’, stars dig deep for Australian bushfire relief | Malay Mail https://t.co/DILixOWAnO 2 hours ago

bilyonaryo_ph

Bilyonaryo From Thor to Fleabag, stars dig deep for Australian bushfire relief https://t.co/kVCjj4JG0G #BilyonaryoFeatures… https://t.co/V7d8jNjswi 3 hours ago

aiiyayii

Prayiwidayati RT @jakpost: From Thor to Fleabag, stars dig deep for Australian bushfire relief #jakpost https://t.co/L0RD1HAOlq 3 hours ago

malaymail

Malay Mail From ‘Thor’ to ‘Fleabag’, stars dig deep for Australian bushfire relief | Malay Mail https://t.co/DILixOWAnO 4 hours ago

TheCitizen_News

The Citizen News From Thor to Fleabag, stars dig deep for Australian bushfire relief https://t.co/UnZDmnKKMq 4 hours ago

TheSAnews

TheSouthAfrican.com From ‘Thor’ to ‘Fleabag’, stars dig deep for Australian bushfire relief https://t.co/NNKHL5UJef 4 hours ago

