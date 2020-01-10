Global  

Sia: 'Original' from 'Dolittle' Soundtrack Stream & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Sia has dropped her brand-new song “Original” from the Dolittle soundtrack, and you can listen to it right here! The 44-year-old “Cheap Thrills” singer shared the inspiring track with fans on Friday (January 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sia Dolittle, in which a physician discovers that he can talk to animals, is [...]
