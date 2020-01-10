Global  

Kardashian-Jenner Family Steps Out for Group Dinner in Malibu!

Just Jared Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
It was a family outing for the Kardashian-Jenners on Thursday night (January 9) at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif. In attendance for dinner were Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner with boyfriend Corey Gamble. Kourtney and Scott also brought their seven-year-old daughter Penelope. The family rode [...]
