Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Future feat. Drake: 'Life is Good' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video!

Just Jared Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Future and Drake try out different jobs in Future‘s new music video for “Life is Good!” The 36-year-old “Bum Bum Tam Tam” rapper and the 33-year-old “Money In The Grave” rapper teamed up for the new song and visual, released on Friday (January 10). The two previously worked together on 2015′s collaborative commercial mixtape What [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Drake And Future tease new project Life Is Good

Drake And Future tease new project Life Is Good 00:53

 Drake and Future are back in the studio working on what appears to be a follow-up to their 2015 mixtape 'What a Time To Be Alive'.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020 [Video]Top 10 Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020

Our wallets are not prepared for this, Taking on the demon underworld as the Doom Slayer, Returning to the Clicker infested USA as Ellie, Getting stalked by the terrifying Nemesis as Jill Valentine,..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:09Published

Pusha T Is Full Of Laughs Following Drake's Rap Radar Interview [Video]Pusha T Is Full Of Laughs Following Drake's Rap Radar Interview

While Pusha T doesn’t explicitly reference Drake in his latest tweet, it’s not tough to read between the lines (or laughs, if you will). Produced: Pro (Jaysn..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Drake and Future are chefs, garbage men and IT workers in music video for Life is Good

Two hip-hop artists have teamed up on several occasions in the past
Independent

Drake Announces New Future LIFE IS GOOD Collabo + Decodes Going To WAR: “My Goal’s To Always Uplift + Show Love”

Drake Announces New Future LIFE IS GOOD Collabo + Decodes Going To WAR: “My Goal’s To Always Uplift + Show Love”OVO Sound boss Drake is giving fans something to really, really, really get excited about. The 6 God went online to tease fans about putting out new music in the...
SOHH


Tweets about this

jamesalcide

Carl-James Alcide RT @WordOnRd: Future feat. Drake - Life Is Good 💎 https://t.co/AJ5AqStwhR 14 seconds ago

abigailrajah

-- RT @WordOnRd: Future feat. Drake - Life is Good (Official Video) https://t.co/vOITni3Qgb 57 seconds ago

BeautifulJBrown

Brown RT @DragonflyJonez: Life Is Good is on Future's YouTube as Future feat Drake not Future AND Drake so we all just gassed WATTBA2 huh 1 minute ago

ArbitersofAnR

#EbDontSleep #1000streams #WhatImBlasting "Life Is Good (feat. Drake)" by Future, Drake added to my What I'm Blasting - Hip Hop playlist on Spotify:… https://t.co/8OYDKbVVGG 2 minutes ago

Shinobu_Sensui_

Sensui● Here’s a song for you… Life Is Good (feat. Drake) by Future https://t.co/uic3xp9M4b 3 minutes ago

ChadLeClose

Nkululeko RT @DonChepu: Future widdit as usual. Mad visuals. 😭🤞🏾 https://t.co/m624ZfW6ZF 5 minutes ago

playboikatie

k888 drakes part wasn't even bad but then future came on and i was like why is drake on this?? https://t.co/KPRrBdh6qB 5 minutes ago

Prolific_PT_

PT² Here’s a song for you… Life Is Good (feat. Drake) by Future https://t.co/T5QPLtrLSw 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.