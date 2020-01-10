Global  

Drake and Future Get to Work on 'Life Is Good': Watch

Billboard.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Drake wants to rule the year 2020, too.  The Canadian hip-hop star guests with Future on “Life Is Good,” which dropped at midnight,...
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Drake And Future tease new project Life Is Good

Drake And Future tease new project Life Is Good 00:53

 Drake and Future are back in the studio working on what appears to be a follow-up to their 2015 mixtape 'What a Time To Be Alive'.

Recent related news from verified sources

Drake and Future Hint at 'Life Is Good' Collaboration

Months after suggesting that they have wrapped work on a sequel to 'What a Time to be Alive', the 'Jumpman' collaborators share a photo taken on the set of the...
AceShowbiz

Drake Announces New Future LIFE IS GOOD Collabo + Decodes Going To WAR: “My Goal’s To Always Uplift + Show Love”

Drake Announces New Future LIFE IS GOOD Collabo + Decodes Going To WAR: “My Goal’s To Always Uplift + Show Love”OVO Sound boss Drake is giving fans something to really, really, really get excited about. The 6 God went online to tease fans about putting out new music in the...
SOHH


