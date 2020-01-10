‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ goes all in on comedy, but Ken Jennings has the last laugh

This week, the three best players in "Jeopardy!" history go head-to-head for the title of greatest player of all time. We sat down with James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter to pick their brains. Watch the tournament on Denver7 Tues., Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. MT.
Get a closer look at Ken Jennings, the man who won 74 consecutive games of JEOPARDY!, which is still a record today. The tournament continues WEDNESDAY JAN 8 at 8|7c and THURSDAY JAN 9 at 8|7c on ABC,..
Alex Trebek soldiers on. The longtime host of Jeopardy and the show are back in primetime for a series of games titled Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time with... E! Online Also reported by •The Wrap •USATODAY.com