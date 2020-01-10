Global  

‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ goes all in on comedy, but Ken Jennings has the last laugh

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Seattle's Ken Jennings beat out his competitors on Thursday night and is now one win away from being crowned the Greatest Jeopardy! Player of All-Time.
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time — Contestants discuss tournament

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time — Contestants discuss tournament 01:58

 This week, the three best players in "Jeopardy!" history go head-to-head for the title of greatest player of all time. We sat down with James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter to pick their brains. Watch the tournament on Denver7 Tues., Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. MT.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet the Contestants: Ken Jennings [Video]Meet the Contestants: Ken Jennings

Get a closer look at Ken Jennings, the man who won 74 consecutive games of JEOPARDY!, which is still a record today. The tournament continues WEDNESDAY JAN 8 at 8|7c and THURSDAY JAN 9 at 8|7c on ABC,..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:39Published

Meet the Contestants [Video]Meet the Contestants

Meet the greatest 'JEOPARDY!' contestants of all time: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer! Watch JEOPARDY!: The Greatest of All-Time on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Insists the Show Must Go On

Alex Trebek soldiers on. The longtime host of Jeopardy and the show are back in primetime for a series of games titled Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time with...
E! Online Also reported by •The WrapUSATODAY.com

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' Night 3: We're inching closer to a winner

ABC's "Greatest of All Time" tournament kicked into high gear. After Thursday's match, Ken Jennings is a step closer.
USATODAY.com

The Cool Brian RT @seattletimes: Seattle's Ken Jennings beat out his competitors on Thursday night and is now one win away from being crowned the Greatest… 10 minutes ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times Seattle's Ken Jennings beat out his competitors on Thursday night and is now one win away from being crowned the Gr… https://t.co/QqJfs826ar 13 minutes ago

1RASCALFLATTfan

Daniellemusicfan RT @Jeopardy: #JeopardyGOAT Match 1 goes to Ken Jennings! But who will claim Match 2? The quest for Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time cont… 1 hour ago

VegasNear

Vegas T-Shirt Printing Near Me 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' goes all in on comedy, but Ken Jennings has the last laugh https://t.co/RKf3uMphCJ 1 hour ago

MoBea

Mauria Price RT @latimesent: ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ goes all in on comedy, but Ken Jennings has the last laugh https://t.co/oBtKemI5tm 1 hour ago

latimesent

LAT Entertainment ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ goes all in on comedy, but Ken Jennings has the last laugh https://t.co/oBtKemI5tm 1 hour ago

Angel_City_Buzz

Angel City Buzz 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' goes all in on comedy, but Ken Jennings has the last laugh… https://t.co/bcqyPkIHDp 2 hours ago

steftousignant

Stef Tousignant #ghost = Alex Trebek (greatest host of all time) 😭 best final jeopardy answer goes to James Holzhauer #JeopardyGOAT 🐐 2 hours ago

