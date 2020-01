Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' is one of the much-anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film, it is a true story based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life. Deepika plays the role of Malti and Vikrant is seen playing the role of Amol who is Malti's partner in the film. The film hit the big screens today and Deepika's fans can't keep calm.