'Darbar' box office collection day 1

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' released in more than 7000 screens worldwide and received a glorious response from the audience.
Darbar box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth film to register huge opening


Indian Express

'Good Newwz' box office collection day 6

Akshay Kumar seems to be on a juggernaut as the superstar has dominated the domestic circuit in 2019 like a boss and has continued his impressive run in the New...
IndiaTimes

Sarvaan1129

Saravanan RT @Lucifermovies: #Darbar officially collected 100 crores in day 1 ‘proof’ 👉https://t.co/PQUZPgwenV 11 seconds ago

Ahisharan

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ RT @ParamakudiL: Breaking : #Darbar beat #2pointO TN First DAY COLLECTION ! Here it's Box office Scenario : #1 #Darbar #2 #2PointO L… 2 minutes ago

KaruppanasamyT1

Karuppanasamy Thalaivarin Kavalan RT @Lucifermovies: With the record breaking day 1 TamilNadu collection ₹34.5 Cr #Darbar  has collected world wide more than ₹100 Cr 🔥 in a… 2 minutes ago

ajmeerkhan4671

Ajmeer Ajmeer RT @iRajiniMuthu: #Chennai first day collection approximately 3.23 crores #TamilNadu approximately 38 crores #World wide 100+ crores Ex… 3 minutes ago

perarivalan13

Perarivalan Karthick RT @Lucifermovies: With the record breaking day 1 TamilNadu collection ₹34.5 Cr #Darbar   has collected world wide more than ₹100 Cr 🔥 in… 3 minutes ago

itsNilaMan

சோழநிலா™ RT @DirtyHa46788816: Box office Chennai: Total No of shows: 337 Houseful shows : 296 Approximate collection: 3 Crs Anything less than 3 C… 5 minutes ago

Arun51108761

ArunRgn😎 RT @RockyBh62563245: All #Thalaivar bloods , today sirapanna Tharamanna Sambuvam iruku 🔥🔥 Wait for official box office collection numbers f… 5 minutes ago

Arun51108761

ArunRgn😎 RT @Mahendr03915179: Box office Chennai: Total No of shows: 337 Houseful shows : 296 Approximate collection: 3+ Crs Anything less than 3… 6 minutes ago

