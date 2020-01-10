Global  

Loni Love Says Black Men Aren't Faithful Because of Slavery

AceShowbiz Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Twitter users are not having it and quickly respond to Loni's controversial remarks as one user urges the 'Real' co-host to 'use your platform TO UPLIFT BLACK MEN not bash them.'
Loni Love: Black men cheat because of the trauma of slavery

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (IANS) American comedienne Loni Love has called out black men for their inability to stay faithful to their partners.
Sify


Tweets about this

PsyChiGuy

Dan Quixote Yes, I’m sure it has nothing to do with 40 years of hip hop/rap culture referring to men as dogs and women as bitch… https://t.co/KaLUXvdkkm 3 hours ago

EmbraceDaBs

Bonnie Sandy Post slavery is either a thing or it is not... We cannot keep selectively choosing. When you're in black groups thi… https://t.co/Ujqqb3hpMb 4 hours ago

CalmeroManuel

Manuel Calmero Loni Love Says Black Men Don't Know How To Be Faithful Because Of Slavery. My opinion: Excuse me?? I'm a black men… https://t.co/gffwnlBa1O 5 hours ago

blondeglamazon

Blonde Glamazon Loni Love Says Successful Black Men Are Unequivocal CHEATERS! https://t.co/KGt2ohK5WS 6 hours ago

DesireSmith2

QueenLadyD Dear Black Society, https://t.co/X6NNOkt6SU 10 hours ago

LoyalPromise

Ms. Loyal RT @balleralert: Loni Love Says Black Men Don’t Know How To Be Faithful Because Of The Effects Of Slavery: “Our Families Were Broken Up” ht… 11 hours ago

BlkAngelT

Tusshar Krrishna Loni Love Says Black Men Don't Know How To Be Faithful Because Of Slavery. Hosts of 'The Real' discussed Kevin Har… https://t.co/whA8A5TqXM 13 hours ago

PaperUpbro

DayOneBro🇺🇸 Loni Love Says That Successful Black Men Are ALWAYS CHEATING???? https://t.co/AD9UgN5Zxa 20 hours ago

