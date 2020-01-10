Global  

'Dabangg 3' box office collection Week 3

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's masala entertainer 'Dabangg 3' was off to a good start in the domestic circuit despite the CAA protests in various regions of the country but looks like the film has been fading with increasing competition as it entered the third week.
