'Dabangg 3' box office collection Week 3 Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's masala entertainer 'Dabangg 3' was off to a good start in the domestic circuit despite the CAA protests in various regions of the country but looks like the film has been fading with increasing competition as it entered the third week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Charlie's Angels' Is Historic Flop The 'Charle's Angels' franchise was once a reliable box office hit. Not anymore. Elizabeth Banks 'Charlie's Angels' reboot is one of the biggest bombs of 2019. The film earned $17.5 million domestic.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:49Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Good Newwz' box office collection Week 1 Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Good Newwz' which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading role has been on a roll since its...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



'Dabangg 3' box office collection update Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's film 'Dabangg 3' hit the big screens on 20th December 2019. The film also marks the big Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's...

IndiaTimes 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this