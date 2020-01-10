Global  

A 'Harry Potter' Flagship Store Will Open in New York City!

Just Jared Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Exciting news for Harry Potter fans who live in the New York City area – the first official Harry Potter flagship store will be opening in summer 2020! Warner Bros. has announced that the store will span three floors and over 20,000 square feet. The store will be located next to the iconic Flatiron building [...]
