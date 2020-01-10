Peter Andre Begs For Peace In Wiley vs. Stormzy War Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"Don’t bring each other’s families into it man..."



*Peter Andre* has become a surprise addition to the war between *Wiley* and *Stormzy*.



The two rap figures exchanged shots on social media, before sharing two war dubs each.



The language cut deep, with Wiley threatening to tear off Stormzy's mum's weave, before Big Mike laid down some home truths.



Peter Andre - yep, him - was seemingly appalled by the language, and by the pair bringing each other's families into the war of words.



So, he did what everyone does these days - he fired up social media, tagged the wrong people, and tried to get his point across.







@WileyUpdates & @Stormzy1

If you don’t like each other take it to each other, don’t bring each other’s families into it man. C’mon you both know that ain’t right. You’re both incredible artists. Anyway this is just… https://t.co/bjIgg0NQ1S



— Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) January 9, 2020



Take note, rappers of the UK!



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

"Don’t bring each other’s families into it man..."*Peter Andre* has become a surprise addition to the war between *Wiley* and *Stormzy*.The two rap figures exchanged shots on social media, before sharing two war dubs each.The language cut deep, with Wiley threatening to tear off Stormzy's mum's weave, before Big Mike laid down some home truths.Peter Andre - yep, him - was seemingly appalled by the language, and by the pair bringing each other's families into the war of words.So, he did what everyone does these days - he fired up social media, tagged the wrong people, and tried to get his point across.@WileyUpdates & @Stormzy1If you don’t like each other take it to each other, don’t bring each other’s families into it man. C’mon you both know that ain’t right. You’re both incredible artists. Anyway this is just… https://t.co/bjIgg0NQ1S— Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) January 9, 2020Take note, rappers of the UK!Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Cadell Sends For Stormzy On 'World War III' As the battle continues... *Cadell* has dropped new *Stormzy* diss track 'World War III'. The move comes as the war between Stormzy and Wiley deepens, with...

Clash 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this