Kangana on Hindi Diwas: Film world makes fun of my English

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says the film world has always made fun of her English, despite which she has always kept Hindi as her priority.



Recent related videos from verified sources Jake Gyllenhaal to produce and star in film adaption of Fun Home Jake Gyllenhaal is to produce and star in a film adaption of the Tony Award-winning musical 'Fun Home', which is based on Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic memoir of the same name. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:12Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kangana Ranaut on Hindi Diwas: Film world made fun of my English Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Friday, sharing a clip of the actress.

Zee News 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this