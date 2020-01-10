Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Sex & the City' Stars Point Out 'Little Women' Similarity!

Just Jared Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
'Sex & the City' Stars Point Out 'Little Women' Similarity!Cynthia Nixon noticed that the new Little Women movie shares an almost identical shot to a scene in Sex and the City! The 53-year-old Sex and the City actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 7) to point her discovery out to fans. “Saw #Little Women this weekend,” she captioned the two photos. “Loved it.” [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020

Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 03:09

 Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 Best Picture "Ford v Ferrari" "The Irishman" "Jojo Rabbit" "Joker" "Little Women" "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" "Marriage Story" "Parasite" "1917" Actor In a Leading Role Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory" Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time...in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women [Video]Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women

Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women She plays Amy March in the film, and she has spilled that director Greta Gerwig added something into many of her scenes that..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published

Film Critic Josh Bell previews 'Little Women' and 'Spies in Disguise' [Video]Film Critic Josh Bell previews "Little Women" and "Spies in Disguise"

Film Critic Josh Bell previews "Little Women" and "Spies in Disguise".

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Little Women' Stars Respond to Greta Gerwig's Oscars 2020 Snub

Little Women received several nominations for the 2020 Oscars this morning, but director Greta Gerwig was noticeably snubbed from the list. Some of the stars of...
Just Jared Also reported by •bizjournalsFOX Sports

Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh & Greta Gerwig Bring 'Little Women' To Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh are stylish on-screen sisters at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica,...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete 'Sex & the City' Stars Point Out 'Little Women' Similarity! https://t.co/ZUxJsNJDs0 via @JustJared 1 day ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music 'Sex & the City' Stars Point Out 'Little Women' Similarity! 2 days ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #City ‘Sex & the City’ Stars Point Out ‘Little Women’ Similarity! https://t.co/6HFXDm8CW4 2 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #City ‘Sex & the City’ Stars Point Out ‘Little Women’ Similarity! https://t.co/6HFXDm8CW4 2 days ago

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment ‘Sex & the City’ Stars Point Out ‘Little Women’ Similarity! https://t.co/HshQhNsGct https://t.co/JOqWvbSRtX 2 days ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller 'Sex & the City' Stars Point Out 'Little Women' Similarity!: Cynthia Nixon noticed that the new Little Women movie… https://t.co/7Ks78iiy2O 2 days ago

Treehouseriots

Christopher Dart 1st Tucson observation: seems to be a low light pollution city. Perhaps it’s just my neighborhood but there were fe… https://t.co/t6QcThoSSM 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.