'Sex & the City' Stars Point Out 'Little Women' Similarity!
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Cynthia Nixon noticed that the new Little Women movie shares an almost identical shot to a scene in Sex and the City! The 53-year-old Sex and the City actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 7) to point her discovery out to fans. “Saw #Little Women this weekend,” she captioned the two photos. “Loved it.” [...]
Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 Best Picture "Ford v Ferrari" "The Irishman" "Jojo Rabbit" "Joker" "Little Women" "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" "Marriage Story" "Parasite" "1917" Actor In a Leading Role Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory" Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time...in...
Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women She plays Amy March in the film, and she has spilled that director Greta Gerwig added something into many of her scenes that..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:10Published
Little Women received several nominations for the 2020 Oscars this morning, but director Greta Gerwig was noticeably snubbed from the list. Some of the stars of... Just Jared Also reported by •bizjournals •FOX Sports