Salman fans react to 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Salman Khan took his fans by surprise as he announced her next film on social media. The actor shared on Twitter that has booked Eid 2021 with his next titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Salman also stated that the film will be directed by Farhad Samji while the story is penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also producing the film. The actor, who was last seen in ‘Dabangg 3’, has already booked Eid 2020 for ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.
Recent related news from verified sources

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan announces his next film after Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who also wrote the story and is directed by Farhad Samji, who previously helmed films like...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAIndian ExpressSify

Salman Khan announces next film titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' story will be written by Sajid Nadiadwala, who will also produce it.
Zee News

