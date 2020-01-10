Salman fans react to 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Salman Khan took his fans by surprise as he announced her next film on social media. The actor shared on Twitter that has booked Eid 2021 with his next titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Salman also stated that the film will be directed by Farhad Samji while the story is penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also producing the film. The actor, who was last seen in ‘Dabangg 3’, has already booked Eid 2020 for ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. 👓 View full article

