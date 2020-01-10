Global  

Maggie Haberman: Matt Gaetz Speech in Favor of War Powers Resolution Hit Trump ‘Where it Hurts’

Mediaite Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
CNN Contributor and NY Times White House reporter Maggie Haberman put President Donald Trump’s reaction to Thursday’s House vote on a War Powers resolution in stark relief Friday morning, underlying the influence of a speech made by Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz. In a surprising twist, the staunch Trump defender broke ranks with his Republican party and voted […]
News video: Gaetz explains voting with Democrats on war powers

Gaetz explains voting with Democrats on war powers 03:03

 Rep. Matt Gaetz justified why he voted with House Democrats in favor of war powers resolution

Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi says House will vote Thursday on War Powers Resolution to limit Trump's actions with Iran

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans for the House to vote Thursday on a War Powers Resolution that aims to limit President Trump’s military action toward...
FOXNews.com

House approves war powers resolution to restrict Trump on Iran

The vote on the resolution comes nearly a week after Mr. Trump authorized a strike to kill Qassem Soleimani​.
CBS News

