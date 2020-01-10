Global  

WATCH: Fox & Friends Diner Subject Blasts Trump Economy for Only Raising ‘Boats of the Wealthy’

Mediaite Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Kudos to Fox & Friends producers and occasional guest host Dean Cain for interviewing with a diner subject with a dissenting opinion than what one typically expects on the top-rated and pro-Trump morning show. As is typically the case on the mornings that follow a political rally led by President Donald Trump, a Fox & Friends […]
Recent related videos from verified sources

GOP Group Launches Anti-Trump Ads On Fox [Video]GOP Group Launches Anti-Trump Ads On Fox

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, an anti-Trump Republican group is launching ads advocating a fair Senate trial.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:52Published

Ex-Fox Reporter Says She Dodged Trump’s Kiss [Video]Ex-Fox Reporter Says She Dodged Trump’s Kiss

Former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel says Trump asked her over to “kiss.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Hits Trump for Retweeting Photo of Schumer and Pelosi in Islamic Garb: Not Smart

Fox’s Brian Kilmeade sounded off on President Donald Trump today, billing him as “not smart” for retweeting a picture of Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Mediaite Also reported by •The Wrap

WATCH: Fox & Friends Edits Trump Rally Responses Into Democratic Debate Montage

Fox & Friends edited responses from President Donald Trump into a montage of clips from the Democratic presidential candidate debate, Wednesday. Fox &...
Mediaite

