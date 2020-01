Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Salman Khan seems to be competing with Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana when it comes to completing his films. Now we feel our beloved Bhai will complete his films more quickly than all the young guns of Bollywood and even his contemporaries. And his latest tweet is proof.



We are over four months away from Eid when we'll... πŸ‘“ View full article