Hrithik Roshan turns 46: Ex-wife Sussanne Khan calls him 'incredible man'

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
On Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday on Friday, his former wife Sussanne Khan wished the actor and said that he's the most incredible man she knows. Sussanne on Friday took to Instagram, where she shared a clip featuring Hrithik and their sons -- Hridhaan, Hrehaan Roshan.

She even dedicated the "War" actor with the "Best Daddy...
News video: Sussanne to Hrithik: You're the most incredible man I know

 On Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday on Friday, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished the actor and said that he's the most incredible man she knows.

Birthday Special: Hrithik Roshan is more than a Greek God and these films are proof

Birthday Special: Hrithik Roshan is more than a Greek God and these films are proof2020 marks the beginning of a new decade and 20 years of Hrithik Roshan in the Hindi Cinema. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai became an overnight rage and Roshan...
Sussanne to Hrithik: You're the most incredible man I know

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) On Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday on Friday, his former wife Sussanne Khan wished the actor and said that he's the most incredible man she...
