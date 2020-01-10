Hrithik Roshan turns 46: Ex-wife Sussanne Khan calls him 'incredible man'

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

On Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday on Friday, his former wife Sussanne Khan wished the actor and said that he's the most incredible man she knows. Sussanne on Friday took to Instagram, where she shared a clip featuring Hrithik and their sons -- Hridhaan, Hrehaan Roshan.



She even dedicated the "War" actor with the "Best Daddy... 👓 View full article

