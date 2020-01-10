Global  

Gul Makai trailer is gripping; highlights fearless activist Malala Yousafza's life journey

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The trailer of Gul Makai, a film on Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousufzai released today and it gives goosebumps knowing her life journey. The Pakistani campaigner can be seen talking about her encounter with the Taliban, her fight for girl's right to education and life at home as a normal teenage girl.

The film portrays a...
