Rick Ross Set To Reunite W/ Trick Daddy, Jeezy, JT Money, Trina + Uncle Luke For Super Bowl Weekend

SOHH Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Rick Ross Set To Reunite W/ Trick Daddy, Jeezy, JT Money, Trina + Uncle Luke For Super Bowl WeekendMiami rapper Rick Ross is going to share the stage with some of the biggest names in Southern hip-hop. The rap heavyweight has announced a star-studded Super Bowl weekend concert line-up. Big Facts: On Friday, Yung Renzel announced plans to perform at a Miami venue with Jeezy, Trick Daddy, Trina, Uncle Luke and JT Money. […]

The post Rick Ross Set To Reunite W/ Trick Daddy, Jeezy, JT Money, Trina + Uncle Luke For Super Bowl Weekend appeared first on .
