Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Oprah Winfrey Denies Playing Role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit

AceShowbiz Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The media mogul reportedly encouraged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make a living in North America by starting their own powerful brand, with the couple allegedly trademarking 'Sussex Royal'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties 00:32

 Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family. According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming “financially independent.” Senior members of the family were reportedly hurt from the news and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada [Video]The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada

The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada She and her husband Prince Harry arrived back in the UK earlier this week following a six-week break in Vancouver but following their shock announcement..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:09Published

Midmorning With Aundrea - January 10, 2020 (Part 2) [Video]Midmorning With Aundrea - January 10, 2020 (Part 2)

(Part 2 of 2) The Windsors are reeling with news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family. And we take a look at new biographical..

Credit: WCBIPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To 'Step Back' From Royal Duties

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To 'Step Back' From Royal DutiesWatch VideoPrince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Wednesday they will be transitioning into "a progressive new role" within the Royal family. The Duke...
Newsy

Queen Elizabeth II Holds Emergency Meeting to Find Workable Role for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth has summoned the Royal Households' staff to come up with a solution amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as "senior"...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

981Barbados

98.1 THE ONE Oprah Winfrey Denies Playing Role In Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit https://t.co/KEW0V2IrH5 https://t.co/IN4p5clrxS 1 hour ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Oprah Winfrey Denies Playing Role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit https://t.co/Jedv0Vf6zM https://t.co/CkS7aogULI 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.