Oprah Winfrey Denies Playing Role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit
Friday, 10 January 2020 () The media mogul reportedly encouraged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make a living in North America by starting their own powerful brand, with the couple allegedly trademarking 'Sussex Royal'.
Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family. According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming “financially independent.” Senior members of the family were reportedly hurt from the news and...
The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada She and her husband Prince Harry arrived back in the UK earlier this week following a six-week break in Vancouver but following their shock announcement..
