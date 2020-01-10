Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rooney Mara Dons Pinstripe Blazer for Pacific Design Center Visit

Just Jared Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Rooney Mara Dons Pinstripe Blazer for Pacific Design Center VisitRooney Mara shows off her casual style while paying a visit to the Pacific Design Center! The 34-year-old Mary Magdalene actress was spotted stopping by the building on Wednesday (January 8) in West Hollywood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rooney Mara She rocked a black turtleneck with a black pinstripe blazer, along [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rooney Mara 'devastated' after going undercover for investigation into animal farms [Video]Rooney Mara 'devastated' after going undercover for investigation into animal farms

Rooney Mara was left "devastated" after witnessing the horrific conditions inside British animal farms in an undercover investigation for the campaign group Animal Equality.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.