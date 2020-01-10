Global  

'Doctor Strange' Director Quits Sequel Due to 'Creative Differences'

AceShowbiz Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The upcoming 'Multiverse of Madness' is now looking for a new director after the original helmer Scott Derrickson decided to step away from the '*Doctor Strange*' sequel.
Marvel's Doctor Strange Director, Scott Derrickson, steps down from the sequel due to creative differences

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson is stepping down as director of Marvels Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a statement, the studio confirmed his...
Bollywood Life

'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson: 'Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways'

Director Scott Derrickson announced that he will no longer be direction the sequel to "Doctor Strange" due to creative differences.
USATODAY.com


