Parineeti: Australia bushfires due to climate change

Sify Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is also the first Indian woman ambassador of Tourism Australias âFriends of Australia programme, has raised an alarm regarding the South Australia bushfires.
News video: Australia's Leaders Say

Australia's Leaders Say "No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires" 00:33

 Australia’s government is sticking firmly to a position that may cause major blowback. The government is claiming there is no direct link between climate change and the country’s devastating bushfires. Reuters reports this is despite public anger, anguish of victims, and warnings from scientists....

