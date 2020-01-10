Meghan Markle Reportedly Returns to Canada While Prince Harry Stays in England to Deal With Royal Family Drama

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle) and Prince Harry are reportedly spending time apart to take care of their responsibilities. Meghan has returned to Canada, where their 8-month-old son Archie remained while the two went back to London following the couple’s announcement of their plan to “ step back ” from royal duties, according to People [...] 👓 View full article

