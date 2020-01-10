Global  

Meghan Markle Reportedly Returns to Canada While Prince Harry Stays in England to Deal With Royal Family Drama

Friday, 10 January 2020
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle) and Prince Harry are reportedly spending time apart to take care of their responsibilities. Meghan has returned to Canada, where their 8-month-old son Archie remained while the two went back to London following the couple’s announcement of their plan to “step back” from royal duties, according to People [...]
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce "A Step Back" 00:33

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they plan to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family. The dream couple wants to work on becoming financially independent, reports Business Insider. A question-and-answer section on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's website covers the details. It outlined...

Queen Elizabeth finding 'workable solutions' follow Sussex's royal departure [Video]Queen Elizabeth finding 'workable solutions' follow Sussex's royal departure

Queen Elizabeth II is working to find "workable solutions" after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:09Published

Some of Meghan Markle's Most Expensive Outfits [Video]Some of Meghan Markle's Most Expensive Outfits

Meghan Markle has a good eye for fashion and also an expensive one. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares a few of her more pricey outfits.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:11Published


Meghan Markle flies solo to Canada without Prince Harry after 'quitting' Royal Family

Meghan Markle flies solo to Canada without Prince Harry after 'quitting' Royal FamilyMeghan and Prince Harry, who wed in 2018, announced their decision to 'step back' from the Royal Family on Wednesday evening
Tamworth Herald

Buckingham Palace responds to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's exit: 'These are complicated issues'

Buckingham Palace has responded to the shocking news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stepping down "senior members" of the British royal family. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldJust Jared JrJust Jared

