Jeffree Star Tweets and Deletes Cryptic Message Amid Nathan Schwandt Breakup Rumors

E! Online Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Just days after rumors spread that Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt have called it quits, the 34-year-old YouTuber took to Twitter and shared a cryptic message. "Dear God please stop...
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeffree Star Boyfriend Nathan Deletes Social Media Amid Break Up Claims

Jeffree Star Boyfriend Nathan Deletes Social Media Amid Break Up Claims 04:24

 David Dobrik reacts to Tana dating rumors. Jeffree Star sparks break up rumors. Plus - Boxing.

Why Fans Thank Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt Split After 5 Years Together

Trouble in paradise? Makeup and YouTube superstar Jeffree Star has fans concerned about his future with boyfriend Nathan Schwandt after recent tour cancelations...
E! Online

MarleneLTorres

Marlene Torres RT @enews: Jeffree Star Tweets and Deletes Cryptic Message Amid Nathan Schwandt Breakup Rumors https://t.co/X7zcH39N2a 11 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #youtubecelebritiesbeautybreakupstop_storiesapple_news Jeffree Star Tweets and Deletes Cryptic Message Amid Nathan Schwandt B… 2 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #youtubecelebritiesbeautybreakupstop_storiesapple_news Jeffree Star Tweets and Deletes Cryptic Message Amid Nathan… https://t.co/EYFmSi5D4M 2 hours ago

enews

E! News Jeffree Star Tweets and Deletes Cryptic Message Amid Nathan Schwandt Breakup Rumors https://t.co/X7zcH39N2a 2 hours ago

