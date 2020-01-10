Global  

On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, the actor continues to inspire millennials with his characters and looks

Sify Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): From being called as the greek god for his exceptional looks to the varied characters that showed his versatility on the silver screen, Hrithik Roshan has wowed and entertained the Millenials by taking challenging roles ever since he made his debut.
 Actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 46th birthday on Friday. His mother Pinkie Roshan shared pictures of the day when he underwent a brain surgery on her Instagram handle.

