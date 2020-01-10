Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless person The actor had wrapped up against the cold weather while walking his dog with girlfriend Erin Darke but his many layers and unkempt appearance led to a misunderstanding with a stranger, who gave him money to buy a coffee to try and stay warm. Daniel...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Pinkvilla Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for being a homeless man in New York; Details inside - https://t.co/trWTsmDxMs #DanielRadcliffe6 minutes ago
Daily Entertainment News Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless person - Daniel Radcliffe was mistaken for a homeless person in New York.
Th… https://t.co/6YenCTyLGH 12 minutes ago
Emily RT @etnow: From the boy who lived to the man without a home. 😅
https://t.co/4nS01ruIuN 40 minutes ago
G. Hak. Daniel Radcliffe Says He Was Mistaken for a Homeless Man in New York City https://t.co/49FUWQm8kB 58 minutes ago
NewYork🗽🇺🇸🌊 Daniel Radcliffe Says He Was Mistaken for a Homeless Man in New York City - Entertainment Tonight… https://t.co/57Kzefl0s3 2 hours ago
UK Film Work Daniel Radcliffe was mistaken for a homeless person in New York https://t.co/Abuxku7mzo https://t.co/RGtwS2Sfnk 3 hours ago
Dizzed.com Daniel Radcliffe Says He Was Mistaken for a Homeless Man in New York City https://t.co/6UqLRkiqCQ 3 hours ago