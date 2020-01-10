Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

What to stream: "Medical Police," "Giri/Haji," and "The Outsider"

CBS News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Netflix's "Medical Police," a sequel to Adult Swim's "Childrens Hospital"; Netflix's artsy British crime thriller "Giri/Haji"; and HBO's adaptation of Stephen King's 2018 horror novel "The Outsider" are now available for streaming this weekend. Senior editor at TV Guide Krutika Mallikarjuna joined CBSN to talk about them.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police activity at University Medical Center [Video]Police activity at University Medical Center

Police are on the scene of an incident at University Medical Center on West Charleston Boulevard. Breaking news.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Medical Police Season 1 [Video]Medical Police Season 1

Medical Police Season 1 trailer - Plot synopsis: From the creators of Childrens Hospital (starring Rob Huebel and Erinn Hayes) comes the totally-not-a-spinoff Medical Police (also starring Rob Huebel..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Year's Day death at Waihi Beach was a 'medical event', police say

New Year's Day death at Waihi Beach was a 'medical event', police sayA man who died in Waihi Beach on New Year's Day passed away due to a medical event, police say.Residents of the town have been on edge following two deaths in...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealBenScott

[[Perfectly Normal]] RT @robcorddry: Hey, what you think about staying in tonight? Watch MEDICAL POLICE and chill? All ten episodes of the new CHILDRENS HOSPIT… 37 minutes ago

robcorddry

rob corddry Hey, what you think about staying in tonight? Watch MEDICAL POLICE and chill? All ten episodes of the new CHILDREN… https://t.co/DMZ6vKtJ8Z 3 hours ago

divaswiki

divaswiki What to stream: “Medical Police,” “Giri/Haji,” and “The Outsider” https://t.co/UKJMKnx66b https://t.co/ozWZb3sduU 12 hours ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: What to stream: “Medical Police,” “Giri/Haji,” and “The Outsider” https://t.co/uhOGchdf3E 12 hours ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal What to #Stream: "#Medical #Police," "Giri/Haji," and "The #Outsider" https://t.co/1jx3PJxfwR https://t.co/3NlD4gE6db 12 hours ago

Carolyn6800

Carolyn C What to stream: "Medical Police," "Giri/Haji," and "The Outsider" https://t.co/nEnRJ07Xh2 https://t.co/B9948Jtj7H 12 hours ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl What to stream: "Medical Police," "Giri/Haji," and "The Outsider" https://t.co/zum0gPKLeb via @CBSNews https://t.co/WzUFjPuVop 13 hours ago

TVGuide

TV Guide If you're looking for a ridiculous comedy, Medical Police might be just one of the shows you should stream this wee… https://t.co/6ZS4KfAPik 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.