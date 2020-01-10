Global  

'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Halted After Original Creator Leaves

AceShowbiz Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The new '*Lizzie McGuire*' show fronted by Hilary Duff has parted ways with the original creator Terri Minsky after only two episodes due to creative differences.
News video: Lizzie McGuire revival on hold as original creator leaves show

Lizzie McGuire revival on hold as original creator leaves show 00:48

 Disney's upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot has been put on hold following the departure of the show's original creator.

