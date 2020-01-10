Lara Trump Claims Democrats ‘Support Terrorists’ on Fox Business, Goes Unchallenged by Host Stuart Varney
Friday, 10 January 2020 () President Donald Trump’s campaign adviser Lara Trump claimed Democrats “support terrorists” on Fox Business’ Varney & Co., Friday, before going unchallenged by host Stuart Varney. After Varney played a clip of President Trump at an Ohio rally on Thursday claiming Democrats are “the party of high taxes, high crime, open borders, late-term abortion, socialism, and […]
President Donald Trump used the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in his re-election campaign. According to Reuters, thousands of people cheered when Trump said Soleimani’s death saved lives...