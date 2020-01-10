Global  

Lara Trump Claims Democrats ‘Support Terrorists’ on Fox Business, Goes Unchallenged by Host Stuart Varney

Mediaite Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump’s campaign adviser Lara Trump claimed Democrats “support terrorists” on Fox Business’ Varney & Co., Friday, before going unchallenged by host Stuart Varney. After Varney played a clip of President Trump at an Ohio rally on Thursday claiming Democrats are “the party of high taxes, high crime, open borders, late-term abortion, socialism, and […]
