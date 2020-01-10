Global  

Selena Gomez's album 'Rare' contains lyrics that hint at Justin Bieber breakup

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Selena Gomez dropped her highly anticipated new album, “Rare,” and its tracks are filled to the brim with references to her past relationship with Justin Bieber.
Credit: Hollywood Life
News video: Justin Bieber Speaks On Baby Plans & Selena Gomez Fans Mocking His Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber Speaks On Baby Plans & Selena Gomez Fans Mocking His Lyme Disease 02:22

 Justin Bieber reveals baby plans with Hailey Baldwin. Plus Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift fans seem to shade him over his Lyme Disease.

Selena Gomez's new album was 'nightmare to deal with' [Video]Selena Gomez's new album was 'nightmare to deal with'

Selena Gomez endured a "nightmare" process to complete her new album because her health struggles caused her to repeatedly go back to the drawing board.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

10 Artists With Albums Scheduled for Release in 2020 [Video]10 Artists With Albums Scheduled for Release in 2020

10 Artists With Albums Scheduled for Release in 2020. With 2019 finally behind us, it’s time to look forward to all the new music expected in the new year. . Here are 10 artists who are..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published


Selena Gomez's Rare Album Lyrics Decoded: Justin Bieber, Self-Love and More

Selena Gomez has returned. The 27-year-old singer dropped her highly anticipated new album Rare on Friday, Jan. 10, and she delivers on her promise that the new...
E! Online

Gomez's 'RARE' a look into her journey of 'healing, growth'

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez, who had an on-again, off-again relationship with singer Justin Bieber, has dropped her highly anticipated...
Sify

