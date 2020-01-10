Global  

Wiley Just Sneaked Out A New Stormzy Diss Track

Clash Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Wiley Just Sneaked Out A New Stormzy Diss Track'Eediyat Skengman 3' is out now...

It seems *Wiley* added a third chapter to his *Stormzy* war without anyone looking.

What a week it's been. Wiley and Stormzy - two of the country's biggest rappers - have gone toe to toe across a series of war dubs, with the results too close to call.

For a minute it seemed as though the conflict was settled with two release each, when fans noticed Wiley's Apple Music account had updated.

Yep, he's at it again - 'Eediyat Skengman 3' is online now, and it seems to be an Apple Music exclusive.

Tune in now.

Wiley has been uncharacteristically quiet about the drop...



I have to admit timing is something I’m still learning about

— Wiley (@WileyUK) January 10, 2020

Oh, and Dizzee - his long-time friend and foe - gets a mention...

Photo Credit: *Meara Kallista Morse*

