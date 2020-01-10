Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch Will Smith Speed Rap Through His Entire Life's Story in Two Minutes on 'The Tonight Show'

Billboard.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Will Smith has enjoyed a decorated career in entertainment over the past three decades -- rapping, acting, producing and basically owning...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans believe these are the greatest college football duos of all time [Video]Fans believe these are the greatest college football duos of all time

 Some things are even better when paired together! Joe Namath and Bear Bryant (1960s) were voted as the top college football duo of all time, according to a new poll.  A new survey of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Pubgoers have brought a 700-year-old tradition back to life by scrambling and fighting with rival villagers - over a piece of LE [Video]Pubgoers have brought a 700-year-old tradition back to life by scrambling and fighting with rival villagers - over a piece of LE

Pubgoers have brought a 700-year-old tradition back to life by scrambling and fighting with rival villagers - over a piece of LEATHER.The annual event sees a large scrum formed by competing teams who..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Will Smith Rapping The History of His Life with Jimmy Fallon Is a Must-See

Well, this is a story all about how... On Thursday, Will Smith grabbed the mic on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to rap about the history of his life,...
E! Online

Will Smith Raps His Entire Life's History With Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Will Smith grabbed the mic for an epic segment on last night’s (January 9) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! The 51-year-old actor joined host...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.