Elizabeth Warren Ad Slams ‘Corrupt’ Trump Ambassadorship That She Voted to Approve

Mediaite Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is running a new ad slamming the "corrupt" practice of granting ambassadorships to donors like Trump Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland, but Warren was among the senators who approved Sondland's nomination.
