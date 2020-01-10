Global  

January Jones Says Playing Mentally Unstable Characters Is A 'Theme In My Career'

Just Jared Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
January Jones made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (January 9) and dished about her low-key birthday celebration! “Usually, I do a party and I was gonna do a party. A Bingo-themed party. And then, I felt like it was a lot of work and it makes me sound really old,” the [...]
January Jones Confirms She Briefly Dated The Bachelor's Nick Viall

January Jones is opening up on the rumors that she dated former The Bachelor star Nick Viall! The 42-year-old Mad Men actress confirmed on Dax Shepard‘s...
Just Jared


