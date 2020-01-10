Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is in a world of pain right now. The hip-hop superstar has stepped up to speak on the death of Louisiana rap artist 5th Ward Weebie. Big Facts: On Friday, Wayne hit up Instagram to admit he’s still speechless following news of Weebie’s death spreading across the Internet. High-Key Details: According […]



The post Lil Wayne Speechless After 5th Ward Weebie’s Shocking Death: “Still Haven’t Been Able To Find The Words To Express How I Feel” appeared first on . Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is in a world of pain right now. The hip-hop superstar has stepped up to speak on the death of Louisiana rap artist 5th Ward Weebie. Big Facts: On Friday, Wayne hit up Instagram to admit he’s still speechless following news of Weebie’s death spreading across the Internet. High-Key Details: According […]The post Lil Wayne Speechless After 5th Ward Weebie’s Shocking Death: “Still Haven’t Been Able To Find The Words To Express How I Feel” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

